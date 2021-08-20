Muscat defends record, does not shut door on politics / Malta News Briefing – Friday 20 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0835 – Newspaper Review

The Times leads with an interview with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who admitted some regrets but defended his record at the helm of government. He said he will not shut the door on politics just yet.

In-Nazzjon carries an interview with a former inmate who criticised the prison system and its management. He said that facility director Alexander Dalli carries a revolver around and shoots at pigeons.

The Independent speaks with sociologist Maria Brown about an EU-wide survey showing that people in Malta leave their parents’ homes at a comparatively late age. She argued that the Maltese have less reason to leave their family homes than their European counterparts.

L-Orizzont reports on a police raid in Burmarrad seizing over 130 kilograms of cannabis with a street value of €2.5 million, making it the largest anti-drug operation this year. Four men aged between 25 and 43 were arrested.

The Times reports that Yorgen Fenech’s request for bail has not been granted by the court. In his decree, Judge Giovanni Grixti said that was a danger of the defending absconding or tampering with the evidence.

The Independent says that Judge Giovanni Grixti rejected claims by Yorgen Fenech’s legal team that the accused has been in custody for over 20 months, noting that the arrest period was interrupted three times since November 2019.

In-Nazzjon quotes the decree handed down by Judge Giovanni Grixti throwing out Yorgen Fenech’s application for bail. The Judge drew attention to the series of investigations arising from the case.

L-Orizzont says that 33 retired police officers will now serve as reserve constables to support the force when needed. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said that the officers will undergo specialised training before re-deployment.

In-Nazzjon says that Red Cross lifeguards saved a 10-year-old swimmer who found himself in difficulty in Għajn Tuffieħa bay. The organisation reminded parents and guardians to keep an eye on children.

Morning Briefing

Travel agencies demand compensation after closure of language schools

Travel agencies focusing on language school students are seeking some €10 million in compensation from the public purse due to the closure of the schools in July. The Federation of Education and Language Consultants Association, bringing together 15 national associations and more than 700 language travel agencies worldwide, made the demand in a letter to PM Robert Abela. They have also requested Government to declare that “something similar won’t happen again”.

Calls for prison reform increase

University Professor Andrew Azzopardi and presenter Peppi Azzopardi have called for a new modern prison facility, where all forms of torture should stop and life sentencing should be abolished. The duo came up with 100 proposals after another prisonder died following a suicide attempt. They have also called for the removal of the current Director to be replaced by new leadership having a two-thirds parliamentary support. The forensic, youth and drug rehabilitation sections should be detached from CCF and run as public-private partnerships with NGOs and be self-governing.

Covid-19 Update

A 96-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 435. Meanwhile, health authorities reported 86 new infections from slightly less than 3,500 swab tests conducted yesterday.

There were 56 recoveries, leaving the number of active cases to 643, up from 615 on Wednesday.

