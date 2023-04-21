Malta News Briefing – Friday 21 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man arrested after assault on Italian holidaymaker

Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an Italian teacher holidaying in Malta. Sources say the suspect was arrested after he was identified from images taken from security cameras at an establishment in Buġibba. Lara Ali Shahin, a teacher and local councillor from Italy’s Veneto region was followed into a hotel and assaulted by the aggressor after she had refused his advances earlier at a club. Reports suggest the man is likely be arraigned within the next 48 hours, depending on the results of the police investigation. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Labour claims reforms on top of its agenda, not austerity

The Labour Party said that it is the party of investment and employment, which generates wealth to support families, businesses, pensioners and young people. In a press conference, Minister Miriam Dalli spoke of the economy’s achievements, and said that this was possible because the Government adopted reformist policies and not austerity policies. She said that the Malta Enterprise had approved €75 million in new projects, which between them will create around 1,000 jobs in three years. Minister Dalli also mentioned new economic niches which the country is attracting, including fintech, virtual reality, cyber, the blue economy and the green economy. (TVM)

Scicluna insists on no role in Electrogas deal

Former finance minister Edward Scicluna reiterated that he had nothing to do with the controversial selection of Electrogas for a new gas-fired power station at Delimara, after Keith Schembri testified under oath that the current Central Bank of Malta governor necessarily had to be involved in a project of the scale. The now Central Bank Governor downplayed suggestions that Schembri lied under oath when he made his statements, pointing out that the Finance Ministry had to be involved subsequently when Electrogas was granted a controversial €360 million guarantee for its loans. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first