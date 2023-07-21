Malta News Briefing – Friday 21 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

No guarantee that powercuts are over – Enemalta CEO

Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona saidy that due to the ongoing heatwave over Malta, the company cannot assure an absence of further power cuts. He mentioned that efforts were being made to restore electricity. However, the relentless heat was leading to multiple faults in underground cables. Cardona added that the situation in Żurrieq and nearby areas was more complex as the works aimed at minimizing downtime during faults were still two days away from completion. During a press briefing on that the prolonged and intense heat was exposing defects in underground cables, causing challenges in maintaining a stable power supply. (Maltatoday)

Muscat’s house search based on evidence of potential involvement in corruption

Superintendent Superintendent James Grech revealed in Court that the police search at Joseph Muscat’s home in January of the previous year was based on a magistrate’s decree stating there was sufficient evidence suggesting Muscat’s potential involvement in money laundering and corruption. This information came to light as part of constitutional proceedings initiated by the former prime minister, Joseph Muscat. He is seeking the removal of Magistrate Gabriella Vella from the inquiry into the Vitals hospital contract. Muscat contends that his fundamental rights will be violated if Magistrate Vella continues to oversee the inquiry, particularly after she deemed Facebook posts uploaded by her father and brother about the Vitals controversy as “free speech.” (Times of Malta)

Man dies after falling three stories in attempt to enter his own home

A 48-year-old man tragically died after falling from a height while trying to gain entry into his own home in Fgura. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon. According to the police report, the man accidentally locked himself out on the roof and attempted to access his home through the balcony. Unfortunately, he fell from a three-story height during the attempt. Despite prompt medical assistance, he was pronounced dead at the scene. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group