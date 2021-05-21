Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM, PN trade accusations on Minister Carmelo Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela has accused the Nationalist Party of collaborating with criminals as the Party insisted on claims linking OPM Minister Carmelo Abela to a bank robbery. The Minister was questioned at Police HQ earlier this week after Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Alfred Degiorgio alleged his involvement to the police in the 2010 HSBC heist.

Abela said that he would act if any credible link emerged but accused the PN of relying and giving credibility to persons accused with involvement in the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The prime minister said these criminals were trying to buy their freedom.

Reacting, the PN said that “in any normal country, a minister within the Office of the Prime Minister who is being interrogated by the police over allegations linking him to a very serious case will, at least, be suspended from the Cabinet until investigations are concluded. The prime minister’s silence and hesitation is damaging Malta’s reputation. The ball is in his court to take immediate action,” the PN insisted.

Covid-19: Malta with lowest rates

Malta now has the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in Europe, after the number of new cases continued to drop in recent weeks.

The details emerged from fresh weekly data issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The report provides an insight into the situation across Europe, with rates worked out from the prior weeks’ figures.

Only two cases were reported yesterday as active cases have gone down to 100.

Vouchers from June 7

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that a new round of consumer vouchers will soon be mailed to all residents aged over 16.

He said all residents will receive vouchers for a value of €100, of which €60 can be used in restaurants and tourist establishments with the remaining amount being allocated for use in retail and beauty outlets.

Abela said that the government was proceeding with caution in its easing of the COVID-19 restrictions to safeguard public health and good economic activity, particularly during the summer.

The vouchers can be used from 7th June, a public holiday.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that people will either be able to receive their vouchers by post or download them digitally.

The vouchers can be downloaded digitally from the website wallet.vouchersmimcol.com up until 4 June.