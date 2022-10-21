Malta News Briefing – Friday 21 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM Abela in Brussels for EU summit

PM Robert Abela has joined the leaders of the other 26 EU countries of the European Union in Brussels for a political summit focusing on energy prices and the situation in Ukraine. Talks went on late on Monday night, as unprecedented energy crisis puts further pressure on governments and households around the continent. Abela said that energy prices and security in energy supply were being discussed at a time when Europe needs concrete solutions and actions. (TVM)

PN launches pre-budget document

The Nationalist Party published its pre-budget document, with its key proposals focused on improving the people’s quality of life.

Speaking at a press conference, PN leader Bernard Grech said that the document was a continuation of the last electoral programme and if implemented could make a difference in people’s lives. Opposition spokesperson for finance Jerome Caruana Cilia said that the proposals are structured around six main pillars: cost of living assistance, business development, Health, work and education, the environment as well as justice and good governance. (Times of Malta)

Education Ministry rejects claims on school water fountain

The Education Ministry has accused the Opposition of scaremongering after a PN MP asked whether it was true that a number of children at the San Gorg Preca middle school had gotten sick after drinking water from communal water fountains at the school. “Baseless statements like these are worthy of being condemned, especially when coming from a public figure. That’s why one should verify the facts before sharing fake news. The facts show that the water fountains are subject to regular cleaning and maintenance, as well as water quality tests,” the Ministry noted in a press statement. (The Malta Independent)

