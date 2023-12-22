Malta News Briefing – Friday 22 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ARB recovers €5m through asset freezing

Between January and September this year, the Asset Recovery Bureau conducted 45 inspections and, as of June, secured €5 million through asset freezing procedures. This bureau is responsible for retrieving funds from criminal activities that have been subject to court-ordered freezes. Minister Jonathan Attard also said that after three years, the Government now has the experience to see what is needed to make legislative changes to keep strengthening the function of this bureau. He explained that for the reason Parliament is discussing a Bill to address the funds which are being collected by institutions such as this Bureau.(TVM)

Foundation creates database to monitor political party donations

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has partnered with Transparency International, a global civil society organisation fighting corruption, to introduce Integrity Watch Malta. This interactive database offers a user-friendly interface, presenting a comprehensive view of political party contributions and declarations of wealth and deposits by Members of Parliament in Malta. As part of Transparency International’s Integrity Watch 3.0 initiative, aimed at combating political corruption across 16 EU countries, the lack of transparency in political party funding in Malta is stark. Data collected reveals that nearly 99% of donations made to political parties between 2016 and 2019 remain undisclosed to the public, despite being known to the parties themselves, according to statements by the Daphne Foundation. A significant sum of over €13 million is attributed to ‘anonymous donors,’ while only €192,019 is traceable to identified contributors. This opacity means the public remains unaware of the identities behind these donations and the motivations driving these contributors’ generosity. (The Malta Independent)

Producers unhappy with working conditions proposed by Film Commissioner

The Film Commissioner sent a proposed minimum set of working conditions to film crews, triggering frustration among local producers who claim they weren’t consulted and fear potential budgetary impacts. Johann Grech, Malta’s Film Commissioner, distributed these new guidelines on Wednesday, seeking feedback before implementing them industry-wide by year-end. Producers, speaking to Times of Malta, expressed openness to enhancing working conditions but strongly oppose the imposition of new standards without prior dialogue. (Times of Malta)

