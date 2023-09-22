Malta News Briefing – Friday 22nd September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Archbishop says Maltese economic model marginalises individuals

During his Independence Day sermon, Archbishop Charles Scicluna strongly criticised the nation’s economic framework, asserting that the exploitation of marginalised individuals and foreign employees has transformed the Maltese people from being colonised to acting as colonizers themselves. Scicluna also drew attention to the benefits fraud scandal, where individuals wrongfully claimed grants intended for those with significant disabilities, describing it as a “blatant act of theft and a violation of our sovereignty,” something that our ancestors, in their pursuit of independence, fiercely struggled to attain. (Times of Malta)

Fraud, tax evasion costing Malta €344m – study

A study conducted by the Greens/EFA Group in the European Parliament has revealed that Malta has the potential to generate an additional €344 million through the implementation of a wealth tax and the crackdown on tax evasion. The report, which focuses on wealth tax and the use of ‘secrecy jurisdictions,’ suggests that Malta could gain an extra €43 million, equivalent to 0.25% of its GDP, by introducing a moderate and progressive wealth tax. Furthermore, by curbing tax evasion practices among affluent individuals who conceal their wealth in secretive locations, Malta stands to reclaim €301 million in tax revenue. This cumulative figure amounts to 2.04% of Malta’s GDP, which would be sufficient to cover 72% of the recent energy affordability initiatives introduced by the Maltese government, as highlighted in the report. (Newsbook)

Over 100 VOs get funding to improve energy efficiency

Since 2019, more than 100 voluntary organizations have availed themselves of €2.5 million in funding from the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) to enhance their energy and water efficiency. Each of these organizations received grants ranging from €1,000 to €27,000, with the grant amount determined by the nature of their respective projects. This financial support empowers these organizations to lower emissions, reduce expenses, and thus allocate more resources to enhance their activities and community services. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group