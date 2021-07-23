Malta News Briefing – Friday 23 July 2021

Reading Time: 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Malta placed on high risk list by UK

Malta’s prospects took another hit yesterday with the United Kingdom placing Malta among the list of high-risk countries for money laundering and terrorist financing. In the UK’s latest update, Malta joins Haiti, the Philippines and South Sudan who also made it to the list.

Malta is the only EU country on this list, which was amended by the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

The countries on the list are, which will see local companies being requestd to present enhanced customer due diligence requirements, include Albania, Barbados, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Jamaica, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Senegal, Syria, Uganda, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

Number of positive students sent home

A group of French students, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days have been sent back to France on a medical flight yesterday. A similar group of Spanish students will be sent back today. The flight was chartered by the MTA, according to the Times of Malta.

Covid-19 Update: 166 new cases found yesterday as 25 people recovered. 4,302 swab tests were taken as active cases reached 2487. Of the 199 cases reported the day before, 149 cases were 10-39 year olds. The average age of yesterday’s cases was 28. A total of 17 Covid positive patients are being treated in Mater Dei, one of whom is in the ITU.

CDE News