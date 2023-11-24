Malta News Briefing – Friday 24 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government refuses to negotiate with MUT unless strike is called off

Discussions between the MUT and Government remain stalled after the latter said it would not negotiate unless the industrial actions are called off.Despite suspending negotiations, Minister Grima said that government is still open to negotiations, but only if MUT ceases its industrial action. Meanwhile Government said that on Monday, children can still be sent to schools, as these will only offer supervision services to students. Students who do not attend school will be excused and will not need to present notes or medical certificates.

Moreover, schools will not be offering transport services, as the Breakfast Club and Klabb 3-16 services will also not be available. (Maltatoday)

Church asks parents not to send students to school on Monday

Parents of students enrolled in Church schools have been asked Archbishop’s Delegate for Catholic Education to refrain from sending their children to school on Monday in light of the teachers’ strike, unless it is called off. The Church emphasized this plea, expressing a profound sense of responsibility toward students’ health and safety. Church schools will remain physically open to welcome employees who may opt not to participate in the strike. (Times of Malta)

NGO concerned at plans to adds further marinas

Moviment Graffitti expressed deep concern regarding reports of the government’s intention to attract additional superyachts to Malta and pursue a land reclamation project in the country. The NGO said thatit firmly opposes the idea of exploiting our coastline and seas for private gains, considering these areas as crucial spaces for public recreation and enjoyment. According to the NGO, Maltese lands and waters should cease being exploited solely for the advantage of a select few at the expense of the broader public. The proposed strategy, they assert, will only further diminish the limited space available for the public’s peaceful recreation. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group