Records= number of scams in 24 hours / Malta News Briefing – Friday 25 June 2021

Updated 0830 Newspaper Review

In-Nazzjon says that the police have received a record number of 40 complaints in 24 hours, reporting scam messages which stole a combined €50,000 from personal accounts. Perpetrators are posing as postal or banking services.

The Times reports that the UK government has lifted the requirement for quarantine for travellers returning from Malta. Health authorities said that arrival from Britain must present a vaccination certificate.

The Independent reports that Marco Gaffarena lost an appeal challenging a court decision to revoke a promise of sale of part of a property in Valletta. The original owners decided not to sell when they became aware of a state expropriation deal with the businessman.

L-Orizzont says that several EU members are pushing for tax harmonisation citing a need for balance between the single market and national competence. Malta disagrees with the proposals arguing that it threatens the competitiveness of smaller countries.

The Times speaks to sources close to the FATF plenary who said that the members of the body were not satisfied with Malta’s enforcement of anti-money laundering rules. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be published today.

L-Orizzont publishes a statement by the General Workers Union in reaction to the FATF vote. The union said that Malta has made important steps in transparency, rule of law, and good governance but there is always room for improvement.

The Independent quotes a statement by the employers’ association describing Malta’s grey-listing by the FATF as a ‘terrible auto-goal’ for the economy. The body blamed the negative result on dishonest politicians and businesses.

In-Nazzjon covers a press conference addressed by PN Leader Bernard Grech who appealed to the government to listen to the experts and stakeholders to chart a way out the FATF grey list. Grech said the moment requires national unity.

Morning Briefing

Malta added to UK green list: Malta has been included in the UK’s green travel list. Following the announcement, Malta’s government said that to protect the health of Maltese residents, and of all those who visit our country, people flying to Malta from the United Kingdom must present a vaccine certificate. This means that only persons with a vaccination certificate recognized by the Superintendent of Public Health will be able to enter Malta from the United Kingdom without the need for quarantine. This decision was taken on the basis of an epidemiological study of the situation of variant cases reported in the United Kingdom.

No to election now – PN: PN leader Bernard Grech has warned against the government calling an early election, saying it will distract from efforts to get Malta off the financial action task force’s grey list. In a press conference, he argued that an early election would mean politicians are more concerned with gaining votes rather than getting Malta off the grey list. “Robert Abela should place the national interest first. Labour calling an early election, like it has done in the past, will not solve the problem,” Grech said in reply to questions from journalists. The PN also said that it ‘reserves the right’ to take all appropriate action against the Governor of the Central Bank, Edward Scicluna, “including asking for his resignation or filing a motion of no confidence in parliament,” recalling that the former Finance Minister is still under investigation.

Covid-19 Update: Three new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday. There were two new recoveries as 2,271 swab tests were conducted. The number of active cases stands at 27. Meanwhile, around 7,000 people will receive their second AstraZeneca jab earlier than planned, the Health Ministry said, as a preventive measure against the Delta variant.

