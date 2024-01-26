Malta News Briefing – Friday 26 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta unveils plans for OSCE Chair role, Borg to visit Kiev

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg unveiled the nation’s vision for its role of Chair of the OSCE, during the inaugural session of body’s Permanent Council on Thursday. “The entrusted responsibility in these challenging times is one we embrace with deep commitment, humility, and pride, fully aware of the pivotal moment in which we take on this role,” expressed Chair-in-Office Borg. Operating under the theme ‘Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security,’ Chair-in-Office Borg underscored Malta’s dedication to upholding the principles outlined in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris. The Minister, who also announced his intention to visit Kiev, said that Malta’s first priority was an unequivocal commitment to addressing Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. (The Malta Independent)

Sedqa calls for downward revision of new proposed drug limits

Sedqa, government’s own agency for addressing drug dependency issues, has advocated for a downward revision of the drug limits outlined in a recently published white paper addressing the revision of drug laws. The white paper proposes adjustments to the limits established in two existing laws that provide guidance on the treatment of individuals caught in possession of drugs. These guidelines aim to assist courts in determining the appropriate level of severity for the accused. The proposed changes include redefining the limits for various types of drugs based on the quantity found in possession. (Times of Malta)

Defence in Sliema murder case claims discrimination

The commencement of the evidence compilation against Fabian Eliuth Garcia Parada, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, began on Thursday but proceedings were promptly halted after his defence contended that the newly enacted femicide law was discriminatory and violated his fundamental rights. The 43-year-old Colombian man refuted the allegations of murder against him. Among the charges, Garcia Parada faces a femicide charge, marking him as the second individual to be accused under this newly introduced crime in 2022. Roderick Cassar, the first person charged with femicide, is challenging the law, asserting that the charge itself is discriminatory. In court, the defence team, represented by lawyer Jose Herrera, also contested the femicide charge, arguing that it infringes upon the accused’s right to a fair hearing. The defence claimed that being charged with femicide denies the opportunity to present a ‘crime of passion’ defence. (Maltatoday)

