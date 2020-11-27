Malta News Briefing – Friday 27 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19: Three more deaths

Malta’s Covid-19 death toll reached 128 yesterday evening after the Health Ministry confirmed three more fatalities between Wednesday and Thursday. The three victims include a 70-year-old-man, a 73-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man.

The Health Department reported 152 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 103 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2115. 2960 swab tests were carried out during the same timeframe.

The number of new COVID-19 cases registered daily in Malta is expected to remain over 100 all the way to Christmas, according to a forecast by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported on The Times of Malta.

MFSA “ratifies” former CEO’s resignation

The Board of the Malta Financial Services Authority has “ratified” the resignation of its CEO Joseph Cuschieri after the conclusions of a Board of Review into his trip to Las Vegas in 2018, but allowed its General Counsel Edwina Licari to return to the authority from her self-suspension which was in connection to the same trip.

Cuschieri had submitted his resignation the day before. In a statement, the regulator said that Dr Christopher Buttigieg will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer ad interim while the process to recruit a new CEO gets underway.

Konrad Mizzi ordered to testify in front of Caruana Galizia inquiry

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi has been ordered by Judges Michael Mallia, Abigail Lofaro and Joseph Said Pullicino to appear before the inquiry looking into whether the state could have avoided the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The judges were reacting to an earlier statement by Mzzi, who had indicated his intention not to cooperate with the inquiry, calling it a “charade”.

He said the inquiry has deviated from its original purpose, and was being used to pursue a purely political agenda. Mizzi also filed an application asking not to appear at the inquiry, denying any involvement in the murder.

