Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Four magistrates appointed through new procedures

The President of Malta has appointed the first four Magistrates following an expression of interest issued in April to appoint members of the judiciary to the Lower Courts of Malta. The new Magistrates are Dr Noel Bartolo, Dr Leonard Caruana, Dr Lara Lanfranco and Dr Elaine Mercieca.

The Office of the President said that the Committee for the Appointment of the Judiciary received applications and scrutinised 28 people who expressed an interest in the appointment.

The candidates were then vetted by the Committee on 26 May which then presented a detailed report with its recommendations to the President.

PN welcomes Moneyval report

The Nationalist Party welcomed the Moneyval result describing it as a positive result for Malta.

“This comes as a relief for Malta, for businesses and for workers, particularly in the financial services sector, who had seen years of work and investment put at risk because of the way the government in the past seven years undermined the institutions and closed an eye to financial crime,” the party said.

The report said that Malta has achieved “significant progress” in fighting money-laundering and terrorism financing, a report by Moneyval found. The Council of Europe anti-money laundering body acknowledged that Malta has succeeded to meet general expectations after a raft of deficiencies were first identified by Moneyval in 2019, in a test which Malta had failed.

This time round, Malta was classified as compliant or largely compliant in areas such as the application of some of the preventative measures, transparency of legal entities, supervision and international co-operation. MONEYVAL has examined a range of legislative, regulatory and institutional measures implemented by Malta to address these deficiencies. It noted a number of legislative and regulatory reforms intended to strengthen the technical compliance framework and support the fight against money laundering, together with a strengthening of the responsible institutions, particularly the FIAU

Covid-19 Update

Malta recorded 4 Covid-19 cases and 8 recoveries on Thursday. 2,316 swab tests were carried out as Malta reached 65 active cases. No new deaths were recorded. The number of vaccination jabs is likely to have reached 500,000 by yesterday evening.

CDE News