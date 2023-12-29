Malta News Briefing – Friday 29 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Mount Carmel staff did tasks for external parties during working hours

An audit discovered that personnel at Mount Carmel Hospital engaged in tasks for external parties during their scheduled working hours at the mental health facility. The auditor general’s report highlighted a lack of internal staff supervision within the hospital. The audit revealed an instance where a consultant received payment for services rendered to the commissioner for mental health, an independent entity, while supposed to be on duty at Mount Carmel. Records examined during the audit indicated that, on at least four occasions, the consultant provided services to the mental health commissioner during hours designated for duties at Mount Carmel. Additionally, the same consultant was identified as performing tasks for the Court Services Agency and the Malta Foundation School. (Times of Malta)

Karen Grech remembered by leaders

The nation’s top political figures honored the 46th anniversary of Karin Grech’s tragic death. Karin, daughter of Professor Edwin Grech, head of obstetrics and gynecology at St. Luke’s Hospital, fell victim to a letter bomb intended for her father in 1977. She was just 15 years old. Archbishop Mikiel Gonzi labeled her murder as the country’s first terrorist act during her funeral Mass. To this day, the case remains unsolved. Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Labour Party administration honoured this terrible anniversary at the Karin Grech monument in San Gwann. Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, Karin’s cousin, highlighted on social media how this unsolved murder continues to cast a shadow over the nation’s history and remains a painful memory for the Grech family. Despite her father’s passing, he believes justice remains elusive. (Maltatoday)

No corridors serving as wards as Covid cases surge – Health Ministry

A COVID-positive individual is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital, with the hospital currently accommodating 12 COVID patients. Malta is currently undergoing a relative spike of cases, with over 80 daily cases this week. A health ministry spokesperson said that with the onset of colder weather, both COVID and influenza cases are anticipated to rise gradually. He emphasized the importance of vaccination against both viruses, reiterating appeals for individuals to get vaccinated. However, the Ministry refuted allegations that the increase in COVID cases has been substantial and that there has been a need to change corridors into wards. (Newsbook)

