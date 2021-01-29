Malta News Briefing – Friday 29 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Daphne murder linked to signification revelations on power station project, son testifies

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, testified that his mother was killed as she was preparing to expose significant details on the failed power station projects.

Testifying in Court yesterday in the compilation of evidence against alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech, Caruana Galizia revealed emails his mother had received in 2017 exposing the big financial problems faced by the Electrogas project.

He provided evidence to show that Fenech was the project’s key contact with the government and claimed that other shareholders feared him.

It was also revealed that Yorgen Fenech had been privy to the wording of a presidential pardon lined up for the middleman shortly before the businessman’s arrest.

Lead investigator Keith Arnaud testified that former PM Joseph Muscat set up a WhatsApp group with Fenech and Schembri just two days after the three alleged hitmen had been arrested in December 2017.

Retails see drop of 43% in sales

The pandemic has had a significant impact on sales over the past year, with an survey by the Chamber of SMEs, showing that last year slightly less than half of retailers saw sales decline by 50% compared to the previous year.

While the majority have said that they could withstand this situation for about a year, about a third said they had plans to keep their business going the way it was in 2020, while 69 percent expressed the wish that the a government wage supplement would continue to be provided for another year.

The survey showed that 43 percent of retailers saw sales decrease by half compared to the previous year, 21 percent saw sales decline by 30 percent or more, while 12 percent experienced a 20 percent decline.

The President of the House for Small and Medium Enterprises, Paul Abela, said the courage which business people are known for was apparent when 32 per cent responded that they had plans to keep their business going as they had done in 2020. 8 percent said they would have to lay off employees and 2 percent said they would have to shut down.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 208 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 200 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,687. 3,565 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 261. 23,512 vaccine doses were administered until Wednesday, of which 2,095 were 2nd doses.

