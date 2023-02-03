Malta News Briefing – Friday 3 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former Book Council Chair claims discrimination for exposing corruption

Mark Camilleri, the former chairman of the Malta Book Council has claimed in court testimony that he was discriminated against because he had dared criticise the Labour government. Camilleri was testifying in constitutional proceedings filed against the National Book Council and the State. He authored of “A Rent Seeker’s Paradise”, a publication that reported corruption and bad governance by the Labour government. The book stirred controversy when it went on sale in 2021. Camilleri felt aggrieved when his request to the council to have his work reviewed in a weekly spot reserved for such purpose in a newspaper was turned down. (Times of Malta)

Mosta valley building application withdrawn

An application for a five-storey apartment block outside development boundaries at the edge of Wied iċ-Ċawsli in Mosta has been withdrawn after the case officer described the proposal “objectionable in principle”. The site is at the edge of the picturesque valley and hosts a number of pomegranate and almond trees, which the owner wanted to transplant to another site. More than 200 residents andtThe Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the development. (Maltatoday)

Industrial prices rise by 4.29% at end of year

During December 2022, the industrial producer price index registered an increase of 4.29 per cent when compared to the corresponding month of 2021. The NSO said that when compared to December 2021, the industrial producer price index increased by 4.29 per cent. Price increases were registered in all the main industrial groupings except energy. The highest increase was registered in the consumer goods (8.42 per cent) followed by intermediate goods (3.53 per cent) and capital goods (2.39 per cent).

Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 7.89 per cent. Price rises were recorded in the intermediate goods (15.59 per cent), consumer goods (12.01 per cent) and capital goods (5.07 per cent).

