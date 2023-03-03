Malta News Briefing – Friday 3 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Flight takes more than 100 boxes of supplies for Syrian victims of earthquake

An aircraft carrying supplies for victims of the earthquake in Syria left Malta on Thursday. The flight, operated by Universal Air is carrying 101 boxes of clothes and other items to Cyprus, from where they will then be transferred to a Cyprus Air flight due to leave for Beirut. Once the boxes arrive in Beirut, they will be taken to Syria by a church group forming part of the Patriarch of Antioch. (Times of Malta)

E-commerce usage in Malta rises to 64% – NSO

Internet users who engaged in e-commerce activities in 2022 amounted to 235,793 (64.4% of internet users), an NSO survey has found. The majority of e-commerce users (55.9%) were within the 16 and 34 years age bracket. The statistics authority said that deliveries from restaurants, fast-food chains or catering services, and clothes were the two most common goods and services acquired online. Over 121,000 internet users subscribed to streaming or downloading services of films or series and a further 70,125 purchased the streaming or downloading of music. (NSO)

Student organisation laments unpaid internships

Studenti Graffitti, the student wing of Moviment Graffitti, expressed concern about unpaid internships being offered at the ongoing Careers Expo on the University campus organised by the students’ council (KSU).“We have been monitoring the situation and have long suspected that companies are offering unpaid internships to students seeking work opportunities outside of university hours. Studenti Graffitti can now confirm that at least three of the enterprises involved in KSU’s 2023 Careers Expo are offering unpaid internship opportunities,” the group said. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first