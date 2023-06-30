Malta News Briefing – Friday 30 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Speaker blocks report condemning Ministers’ misuse of public funds

Speaker Anglu Farrugia used his deciding vote against adopting a report that found 18 ministers in breach of ethical standards for taxpayer-funded advertisements praising themselves. Former Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, George Hyzler, recommended reimbursement of the €16,700 spent on the campaign. The Speaker justified his decision by stating that the guidelines referred to were not legally binding and favored delaying a decision until majority support is achieved. Reacting, the PN said that the Speaker’s vote reflects a continuation of a culture of impunity. (Times of Malta)

Nurses, Government nearing collective agreement

Negotiations for a collective agreement between the government and the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) are in their final stages. Despite earlier complications involving union strikes, political criticisms, and mutual allegations, the talks appear to be approaching a resolution. However, the finalization of the agreement now depends on the completion of another collective agreement for ECG technicians, which the MUMN aims to finalize. MUMN President Paul Pace stated that the nurses’ sectoral agreement has not yet been presented to union members, as they are awaiting the conclusion of the sectoral agreement for electrocardiogram (ECG) technicians. (Maltatoday)

Target 50% renewable energy – Greens

The Green Party is proposing that the government should aim for 50% renewable energy by 2030. The party said that Malta’s renewable energy until 2021 was a miserable 12.2%. They said that Malta should also stop issuing licenses for oil exploration and instead focus on increasing technical skills and the capacity for renewable energies generated in the country itself. The ADPD described the recent investment in battery storage of 60 MWh for renewable energy as a very positive development. It added that the government needs to take immediate action to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix. (TVM)

