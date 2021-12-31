Malta News Briefing – Friday 31 December 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Victor Calvagna ‘brain dead’, wife says on Facebook

An outpour of grief spread through social media after the wife of Victor Calvagna, president of Puttinu Cares, wrote on Facebook that her husband was breain dead, adding that treatment was being withdrawn to let nature take its course. The cancer specialist, 63, was run over by a car in Qawra on Wednesday evening.

Former prisoner director gets Libya appointment

Alex Dalli has been appointed as the government’s special representative in Libya, dealing with matters of national security, particularly migration. Dalli, who recently resigned after a hugely controversial experience as director of prisons, will also represent the country on the Malta-Libya Coordination Centre for the fight against illegal migration.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said Dalli had been appointed on the basis of his vast experience in the armed forces.

Dalli had suspended himself from his role in prison after accusations of a high number of deaths, including through suicide, among prisoners under his watch.

Covid-19 Update

Active cases climbed above 10,000 on Thursday with health authorities reproting 1353 new cases and 172 recoveries. 94 persons are now hospitalised, six of whom in ITU.