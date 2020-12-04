Malta News Briefing – Friday 4 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vaccine roll-out by early January

Malta is expected to start rolling out the first COVID-19 vaccines by the first week of next year after Europe’s medicines regulator imposed a December 29 deadline to grant its approval. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that thousands of vaccines will be making their way to Malta the day after the Pfizer/Biontech vaccination is given the green light by the European Medicines Agency.

Quotedby Politico during an EU health ministers meeting, Fearne praised the EU’s efforts to jointly procure a coronavirus vaccine, but said it might be helpful for the EMA to “explain to us, and more importantly to the wider European general public”, the reason for the lag in its decision after the UK decided to start disseminating it at once.

Minister Fearne however insisted that the impending vaccinations do not mean that people are to let their guard down or that restrictions will be removed overnight. “We can’t relax the measures at once, the process will take some months, but we’re optimistic we could vaccinate the Maltese population within six months. We’ve started on the road to recovery.”

Malta faces EU action on hunting

The European Commission is once again taking action against Malta over hunting and trapping. In a statement, the Commission called on Malta to “correctly apply the Birds Directive, which requires a general system of protection for wild birds and allows derogations only subject to strict conditions.”

The Commission said that Malta has authorised derogations for the spring hunting of quail every year since 2011 and derogations for autumn live-capturing of song thrush and golden plover each year since 2012. “These derogations fall short systematically of the requirements set out in the legislation, related in particular to poor supervision of the conditions set out in the derogations, which results in other species than those targeted being affected.”

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 96 new cases of coronavirus, with 128 persons recovering. The number of active cases thus decreased to 2034. 2909 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Two elderly COVID-19 patients died at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 148. The men were aged 64 and 74 respectively.

Meanwhile Government said that Malta is not pursuing national emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccination. Reacting to the news that Britain had initiated such process, a spokesperson from the health ministry told Times of Malta that they would not be pursuing a similar route for widespread vaccine roll-out locally.

The authorities will be relying on a final assessment by the European Medicines Agency, which is expected by the end of December, before a vaccine is approved for general use in Malta.

