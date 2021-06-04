Malta News Briefing – Friday 4 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Disappointment at UK decision to keep Malta out of green list

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association expressed disappointment at the British Government’s decision to keep Malta out of its green travel list, suggesting that such decisions were being taken on a political rather than a scientific basis. The MHRA said that the UK was undermining the concept of free movement of trade and services and called for EU support on the matter. It noted how the decision would pose a significant blow to the hospitality industry, with the British market representng a third of all tourist arrivals in 2019.

The PN also shared its disappointment over the UK decision and offered to help the government in diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.

It said the decision was a blow to the tourism industry, and it therefore urged the government to continue to support the sector. Minister Clayton Bartolo had earlier described the decision as disappointing in view that Malta had reached herd immunity.

New policy on remote working to be announced

While commending the way public officers have kept the country going during the pandemic through flexibility, will, and a sense of duty, Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar stressed the need to create new balances between what the Public Service needs and what its employees need. This will be achieved through remote working, which will bring about a radical change in how the system works, with entire departments being able to leave their offices and work elsewhere.

This change, which will require a greater investment in technology and further training, will feature in a new policy in the coming weeks, it was announced.

Maltese largely satisfied with EU response to pandemic

A large majority of the Maltese population said they were satisfied with the EU’s response to the pandemic and want the Union to have a greater role in combating similar crises in the future. In a Eurobarometer survey published today, 73% of Maltese said they were satisfied with the EU’s response, while 25% said they were not. 63% of Maltese were satisfied with the solidarity between countries.

Covid-19 Update

Four new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, while four persons recovered. Active cases now stand at 76.