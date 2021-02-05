Malta News Briefing – Friday 5 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police say Schembri investigation on Whatsapp chats not yet closed

The police on Thursday evening insisted that investigations into former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri’s whatsapp chats were still on going. The Force was reacting to a statement by Schembri’s lawyer, who had earlier said that the police bailw as lifted.

Schembri, former PM Muscat’s right hand man, was questioned by financial crime investigators for a couple of hours. His lawyer said that the questioning concerned chats “between my client and others”, which a number of sources have indicated as being Yorgen Fenech.

Education Ministry submits judicial letter against UPE

The Ministry for Education has submitted a judicial letter to the Law Courts in connection to directives issued by the UPE.

The Ministray said that it submitted an official letter to the First Hall of the Civil Court, saying that the directives issued by the UPE go against the agreement reached between the ministry and MUT.

“This agreement safeguards the education offered to children and students in our schools,” the ministry stated. “The Ministry continues to call for in-school learning and for this not to be hampered by actions that do no good in these circumstances.”

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 79 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 144 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,545. 2,944 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 273. 31,633 vaccine doses were administered until yesterday, of which 5,410 were 2nd doses.

