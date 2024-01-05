Malta News Briefing – Friday 5 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government wants to intervene in PN court case on Steward

The government plans to seek involvement in a court case filed by the PN, which aims to compel the government to reimburse the Steward hospitals’ concession exceeding €400 million, returning the funds to the state’s treasury. This decision follows swiftly after the State Advocate dismissed the claim that the law authorized independent action in the manner described in the request. However, it was highlighted that the MPs were urging the court to exceed its jurisdiction by granting the State Advocate powers beyond legal provisions. During a press briefing on Thursday, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard expressed that the case is not just untenable but also, in his words, “dangerous.” He highlighted its potential danger as it directly challenges the democratic principles of our country. In a reaction, the opposition stated that Abela is lost in trying to cover his tracks instead of getting back the €400 million handed to Steward. (Maltatoday)

Non-academic staff at Uni announces industrial action

The UĦM Voice of the Workers has instructed the non-academic staff of the University of Malta to adhere strictly to work guidelines due to delays in finalizing their collective agreement. A series of guidelines were issued specifically for the administrative, technical, and industrial staff employed at the university. These measures were prompted by what the union described as “delays” from the university’s management and the Education Ministry in concluding the new collective agreement for these employees. The directives are set to be enforced starting today. The union initiated an industrial dispute at the university back in November, citing a lack of progress in negotiations for the new agreement meant to replace the one that expired in December 2021. (Times of Malta)

Over 32,000 fines by TM last year

During 2023, Transport Malta administered 32,801 fines, including 6,000 administrative fines, and seized 570 cars, 376 e-scooters, and 115 registration plates. In a statement, Transport Malta highlighted these statistics as evidence of the Authority’s persistent dedication to enhancing road safety. The statement emphasized that these measures acted as a deterrent and reiterated the significance of adhering to traffic regulations. (TVM)

