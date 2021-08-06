Malta News Briefing – Friday 6 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Microinvest Scheme extended

Over 7,000 businesses are expected to benefit from the extension of the popular MicroInvest scheme, administered by Malta Enterprise, which encourages the setting up of new establishments as well as the expansion and development of existing businesses.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli announced that the extension of the validity of certificates was aimed at providing businesses with more time during which they can benefit from the tax credit certificates. In view of the pandemic, those certificates which were about to expire in the year 2023, can now be extended to 2026.

Meanwhile a new MicroInvest scheme, ‘MicroInvest 2021’, was also unveiled during the same press conference. Two main additions to MicroInvest 2021 are the inclusion of certification expenses as eligible costs and a further push to promote buying of hybrid and electric vehicles for commercial use.

Shorter quarantine for vaccinated persons

As of August 16, organised events will allow a cluster of 300 seated people as long as they are fully vaccinated. Events still need to abide by social distancing regulations. This number will increase to 500 people per cluster as of August 30.

Those vaccinated who came in contact with a positive case will only need to quarantine for 7 days from August 16. Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Chris Fearne encouraged pregnant women and their partners to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying that there is scientific consensus that the benefits of getting vaccinated when pregnant far outweigh the risks.

From the same date, all those who are fully vaccinated need to spend seven days in quarantine instead of 14,

The Minister also said that from mid-September, those immunocompromised, immunosuppressed and elderly in care centres will receive booster shots against Covid-19. “It does not look like we need to give booster shots to the general population so far but we are looking at more information as it comes out,” he said.

Fearne also announced that an elderly person passed away after being Covid positive. A total of 35 people are now receiving treatment in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.”It is clear that those who are suffering the most are not vaccinated,” Fearne said, pointing out that 95 per cent of all cases in Malta are caused by the Delta variant.

PN promises compensation to power cut victims

The Nationalist Party has proposed that government compensates people affected by power cuts. MP Ryan Callus said that in 2013, the Labour Party’s battle cry was that it will regenerate the energy sector; but eight years later our country is in darkness and heat. Mr Callus said that Malta is continuing to experience power cuts in a number of localities which were lasting for more than 12 hours. Among the hardest hit, Marsascala went some 15 hours without electricity supply between Wednesday and Thursday, leaving residents suffering from the effects of the current heatwave.

CDE News