Zelenskyy to address Maltese Parliament / Malta News Briefing – Friday 6 May 2022

Updated 1215

Zelenskyy to address Maltese Parliament: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will continue his virtual parliamentary tour with a speech to the Maltese parliament on Tuesday at 4pm, according to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia. Speaking on TVAM this morning, Farrugia said that the Ukrainian President will address the parliament subject to any problems on the Ukrainian side. Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg had formally invited Zelenskyy to address the parliament during

Court starts hearing evidence on Farrugia murder: Prosecutors start presenting their evidence against Elliot Paul Busuttil in court on Friday morning, three weeks after he was charged with the murder of Mario Farrugia. Farrugia’s badly decomposed body was found inside the boot of a car in Qormi. Busuttil was one of four people arrested by the police last month in connection with the murder, but is so far the only person to have been charged with the crime. Busuttil had been out on bail for attempted homicide at the time the murder took place, having been charged in 2020 with the attempted murder and robbery of a 57-year-old Bulgarian man at Ta’ Qali.

PPS set to retire: Principal Permanent Secretary for Public Service Mario Cutajar has announced that he will be retiring. Speaking at a conference for Public Service Week 2022 in Ta’ Qali, Cutajar announced his retirement after 46 years as a public officer. Cutajar said he informed Prime Minister Robert Abela of his decision to retire when the previous legislature ended. Cutajar said that Abela wished for him to stay on until the new government comes into place after the 2022 general election. Cutajar fulfilled Abela’s wish and said that his last public appearance would be at the Public Week Service conference.

Covid-19 Update: 122 new Covid-19 cases were reported on health authorities with active cases standing at 2,995. No new deaths were reported overnight.

Malta seeking compromise on ban on Russian oil transport

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia revealed that Malta was seeking a compromise with the EU on its proposal to ban the transportation of Russian oil on EU-flagged or controlled ships. The EU is pushing for further efforts to reduce European dependency on Russian energy as the West continues to retaliate on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Times of Malta reveals that Malta has signalled its reservations during a meeting between EU member states on the sanctions package on Wednesday. It adds that with Malta having a large maritime register, the ban on transportation of Russian oil could have a large impact on the shipping industry.

Maltese overwhelmingly support greater military cooperation within EU

A Eurobarometer survey shows that an overwhelming majority of Maltese agree with greater military cooperation within the EU in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A majority of Maltese citizens also supports the EU financing the supply of weapons to Ukraine as it tries to fend off the Russian invaders.

According to the survey, 75% of Maltese respondents agree that the war in Ukraine emphasises the need for “greater military cooperation within the EU.” The survey also shows that 83% of the Maltese blame the Russian authorities as being ‘first and foremost’ responsible for the situation in Ukraine and 96% feel sympathy towards Ukrainians. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Five people died while positive with COVID-19 and a further 167 new cases were recorded, according to the health authorities. There are now 3,158 known active COVID cases in the country.