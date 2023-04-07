Malta News Briefing – Friday 7 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Patients should not suffer burden of industrial actions – Health Network

The Malta Health Network, a national organisation bringing together over 40 health-related organisations said patients and their relatives should not bear the burden of industrial actions and disputes. The group was reacting to comments by a Mater Dei spokesperson, who noted how as a result of MUMN action, operations are being postponed, patients must wait longer to start rehabilitation and beds are being blocked. he industrial action called by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses at Mater Dei Hospital is impacting pain management, theatre surgery, orthopaedic elective and trauma surgeries, causing delays in the emergency department and bed blocking, the hospital said. (Times of Malta)

Almost 7% of U16s considered as materially deprived – Eurostat

6.7% of children aged under 16 in Malta can be considered to be severely materially and socially deprived, according to figures published by Eurostat this week. The proportion of severely materially and socially deprived people in the general population is of 5.1% in Malta, somewhat lower than the 6.8% EU average. (Newsbook)

Quail hunting open on Easter Monday

A spring hunting season for quail will open on Monday, 10 April, and last until the end of the month, with the government publishing the relevant legal notice on Thursday. In a DOI statement, the government revealed its plans to open a spring hunting season for turtledoves between 17 and 30 April. The European Commission has recently rebuked Malta on this issue, opening infringement proceedings over the practice. (DOI)

