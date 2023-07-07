Malta News Briefing – Friday 7 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt MPs resist PN calls for Sofia inquiry, want faster conclusion by Magistrate

The opposition’s request for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia has been met with resistance from the government, which has instead suggested an amendment advocating for a faster magisterial inquiry. The Chamber debated a motion put forth by the Nationalist Party, seeking an independent inquiry into the events surrounding the 20-year-old’s demise in a construction accident in Corradino last December. Jean Paul Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, father, John Sofia, and other relatives were present. However, the proposed government amendment, presented by government whip Andy Ellul, removes any mention of a public inquiry and instead urges the investigating magistrate, Marsanne Farrugia, to expedite her inquiry and reach a conclusion as swiftly as possible. A vote is expected next week.

Finance Minister says Malta’s workforce should aim to emulate Dutch standards

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, highlighted the need for Malta’s workforce to strive for standards similar to those in the Netherlands. He pointed out that in the Netherlands, the average working hours are just over 20 per week, and the salaries are twice as high as the Maltese average. Caruana made these remarks while addressing various questions in the House regarding workforce skills, free childcare, the labour market, and foreign workers in Malta. Caruana attributed this success to the high skills possessed by Dutch workers. He also announced that a skills survey, initially conducted among 90,000 Maltese workers, would soon be extended to the entire population. The objective is to identify the necessary skills for Malta’s future workforce. Caruana described this survey as unprecedented in Malta and Europe, and a significant step towards Malta’s industrial development. (Maltatoday)

Education strategy launched

The conference launching the National Strategy for Education 2024-2030 commenced with Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Clifton Grima saying that education holds the key to shaping the dreams of children and guiding the direction of the country, emphasizing the collective effort required to achieve significant results. On the process of developing the strategy, approximately 150 consultation meetings were conducted with educators, who actively contributed their opinions and recommendations. Recognizing the necessity for alignment between the educational sector and the real world, including its challenges and advancements, the Minister highlighted the crucial role of social partners and educators in leading the educational sector’s transformation and development.

