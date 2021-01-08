Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Teachers strike to continue today

No agreement was reached yesterday evening during a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela, Education Minister Justyne Caruana and representatives of the Teachers’ Union, MUT at the Office of the Prime Minister. The stakeholders sought to reach an agreement on the way forward on the reopening of Government schools after the recent spike of coronavirus cases.

TVM has reported that the Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci, was also be present at the meeting, with an update on the current situation of COVID. Despite the failure to reach an agreement, it is expected that talks will continue this morning.

Chamber of Commerce backs authorities on schooling

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said that keeping schools closed will “have long-lasting impacts on the students”, adding that “the experience of the first term has proved that schools are well equipped to implement social distancing, and the educational experience was a success.”

Noting that health authorities sad there is no scientific-based evidence which shows that schools should remain closed or be shifted to obligatory virtual schooling, the Chamber added that “this will wreak havoc not only for schools and teachers themselves but more importantly, it will have long-lasting impacts on the students due to a lack of interaction with their peers and the continued pressure on working parents to stay at home leaving some economic sectors without their essential human resources at a time when the economy can least afford more interruptions.”

Political parties take sides on strike issue

Education Minister Justyne Caruana criticised the MUT for the short notice they gave for their demands to be met, arguing that parents were left wondering what to do with their children just hours before schools were expected to return. “The MUT decided to go ahead with its industrial action just a few hours before the school doors were supposed to open, and so one can appreciate the concerns that arose for us to see what could be done with the children in the context of working parents who could not make arrangements in the few hours they had,” she noted.

On the other hand, PN education spokesperson Clyde Puli described the MUT’s demands as being “reasonable”, while berating the government for displaying a large degree of hard-headedness and lack of transparency. “We find ourselves in this situation because of circumstances that we have no control over like the pandemic, but also because of the hard-headedness shown by the government and lack of transparency from its end,” he said.

Covid-19 Update

164 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Ministry on Thursday, with 73 recovering. These were identified from 2806 swabs. 1935 cases remain active.

A 74-year-old COVID-19 patient became Malta’s 228th fatality in Malta. The man had tested positive on the 20th December and passed away early this morning.

CDE News

