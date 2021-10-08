Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta News Briefing

Chamber highlights inflation worries

The Chamber of Commerce has highlighted the cost of living as a factor potentially dampening recovery, with rising costs expected to lead 42% of businesses to increase their prices in the next 12 months. Quoting a survey carried out in the past days, just over half of businesses expect prices to remain the same, and just six per cent envisage a drop in prices.

The Chamber said that the top concern for businesses for the final quarter of 2021 was restoring profitability, with optimism among Malta’s entrepreneurs falling after a surge in June, the survey found. The businesses who replied to the survey mentioned freight prices, salary costs and substantial increase in prices of raw materials and components. The index for the fourth quarter shows that the proportion of businesses that expect higher profits in the year ahead dropped to 26% from 51% in the previous three months.

ME launches scheme for sustainable and digitalised operations

To further encourage enterprises to invest in sustainable and digitalised operations, businesses may benefit from up to €70,000 to implement projects which lead to more sustainable and digital processes. The Smart & Sustainable scheme, managed by Malta Enterprise, will incentivize more competitiveness and better use of resources which will enhance the economic activity of these businesses.

With the Smart & Sustainable scheme, businesses can benefit from up to €50,000 for every project, whereby those eligible can benefit from a 50% of the total eligible costs. Moreover, those eligible for this scheme may also benefit from a tax credit of up to €20,000 for each product which satisfies at least two from the three criteria, which are:

a) New investment or an expansion in Gozo.

b) A project which will be implemented by an enterprise which is in a start-up phase.

c) Reduction of carbon which is determined through an independent auditor by the enterprise

Covid-19 Update: Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, with nine virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment. 15 persons recovered, increasing slightly the active case tally to 271.