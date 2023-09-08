Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Accused in bloody Zurrieq hold-up had revealed plans to inmate

In a court hearing, it was revealed that a woman, who was part of the trio accused of attacking and leaving the owner of a jewelry shop in Żurrieq for dead, had indirectly mentioned the planned robbery to a fellow inmate at Corradino prison a few weeks before the incident.

The inspector leading the investigation informed the court on Thursday that Joe Carabott, aged 67, was rendered unconscious after he cried out for help during the robbery. This incident shed light on the details of the scheme, which left the victim in a life-threatening condition. The first hearing for the compilation of evidence against Donna Borg Sciberras, Mohamed Anas Boualam, and Zouhair Hadoumi, who have denied charges of attempted murder and violent aggravated theft, featured extensive testimony. Prosecuting inspector Lydon Zammit explained how investigators meticulously assembled evidence, ultimately locating the suspects in an abandoned house just meters away from the Sliema police station. He vividly described the distressing scene in which the victim was discovered, lying face down with his head surrounded by a pool of blood, unconscious. (Times of Malta)

August airport traffic sees 6% increase on best pre-Covid Summer

In August, Malta International Airport (MIA) saw a 6.7% increase in passenger traffic compared to August 2019, with a total of 878,462 passengers. MIA reported an all-time high seat load factor of 91.4%, reflecting strong travel demand. Italy remained the top destination with 244,322 passenger movements, while the United Kingdom, still below 2019 levels, ranked second. Germany and France swapped positions from July, with Germany now in third place, with just 2,709 fewer passenger journeys between the two countries. (Maltatoday)

PM expresses support to LGBT community and promises further civil rights

Prime Minister Robert Abela conveyed his firm commitment to furthering change in terms of civil rights, emphasizing that courage and the people’s support have always accompanied their efforts. Abela was speaking during the inauguration of an exhibition organised by the Labour Party at its headquarters. The exhibition commemorates the strides made in advancing the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community over the past five decades, with the journey commencing in 1973 when a Labour Government decriminalized homosexuality. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group