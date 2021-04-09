Malta News Briefing – Friday 9 April 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Times quotes a report by the Council of Europe which finds that Malta’s rate of incarceration rose by 15 percent between 2019 and 2020, the highest rate among 47 members countries.

The Independent says that EU health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has turned down an appeal by Health Minister Chris Fearne for the EU to supply Sputnik doses in member states if the EU Medicines Authority clears the Russian vaccine.

L-Orizzont quotes a tweet by Health Minister Chris Fearne who revealed plans by the government to plant a woodland to commemorate the victims of the pandemic. The minister said the site will honour the sacrifices of the nation in a challenging period.

In-Nazzjon says that former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri will face cross-examination in court by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers. The businessman denies all charges against him and alleges that Schembri was the mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The Independent reports that the total number of English language students last year was 16.491, a decrease of 80 percent compared with 2019. Data by the National Statistics Office shows January made up for a fifth of arrivals.

In-Nazzjon says that athletes and sport organisations were disappointed to learn that restrictions on sport activities will remain in place. Competitions and championships in multiple disciples have been suspended for a second consecutive season.

The Times reports that activists and residents opposing the construction of a road in Dingli met with Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi, and Planning Authority head Martin Saliba on Wednesday to voice their objections.

L-Orizzont says that expenditure on social benefits increased by €79 million in one year, totalling €1.08 billion in 2020. The spend on old age pension grew by a minimum of €27 every week per beneficiary since 2013.

Morning Briefing

Medicines Authority re-affirms safety of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Malta Medicines Authority has insisted that the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risk of side effects. At the same time, it encouraged vaccinated people and healthcare professions to be aware of, and report, any side effects.

In a statement, the authority said that various organisations, including the World Health Organisation, the European Medicines Agency, the UK Medicines Health and Regulatory Authority, have all confirmed the vaccine’s safety and “the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh any risks.”

The recommendation is to continue to prevent serious harm and loss of life by using all the highly effective vaccines having an EU Marketing Authorisation, it said.

Airport CEO proposes Covid travel app

Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg proposed that tourists coming to Malta should be able to upload COVID-related documents in an app for verification by the authorities. He said that this would contribute to boosting consumer confidence in air travel, still suffering from the impact of the pandemic.

Borg expressed satisfaction with the vaccination drive, insisting this is Malta’s strongest selling point with airlines and travellers.

Recent data released by the NSO has shown that passenger traffic through MIA totalled 32,033 movements last March,a 93% drop compared to the same month in 2019.

Police, MTA investigating party-video

Authortities are investigating a video of a party that took place on Wednesday, most likely in breach of Covid-19 related measures.

The Police said that they are investigating the case together with the Malta Tourism Authority and that during the day they spoke to various people who are assisting them in the ongoing investigation.

The video started being shared during the day on social media and shows a group of young people dancing in a villa accompanied by music by a foreign DJ.

Fireworks can even be seen lighting the skies at one point, with various media sources indicating Joao Coronel – a member of ClubHouse Europe as the DJ taking care of the music on the night.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...