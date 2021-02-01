Malta News Briefing – Monday 1 February

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

“Malta is like heaven” – PM Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta was like heaven when looking at how the pandemic affected other countries in Europe. This was possible thanks to he authorities’ decisions and the people’s efforts had made it possible for Malta to be in a better state than the rest of Europe.

Speaking at a Labour Party event on Sunday, Abela said: “We are living in heaven, even at this moment. Look at what is happening elsewhere. In Sicily, Libya, Spain, France, Germany…look around you and you will see how well we are living. This is because of the decisions we took but also because the people obeyed and made sacrifices,” he said.

Abela touched a number of other issues, including the citizenship scheme, calling on the Opposition to join them in supporting the newly-revamped scheme, and appealed for further unity on the national stance towards immigration.

“My appeal is that, as the European Commission is evaluating the programme with its revised rules, we need to have a single position as a country. We need convergence on this programme,” he said. Abela said that government is open to discussing any issues with the Nationalist Party, the latter of which has been highly critical at EU level with the programme.

PN to present energy plan

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech announced that the party will put forward an energy policy for Malta within the coming days, with the aim of offering cheaper utility bills while producing cleaner energy. He explained that the police will include a large-scale clean energy generation plan, and the infrastructure needed to move towards electric transportation and energy efficiency.

“Energy needs a long-term plan. If you don’t look ahead we will suffer the same issue faced by Labour, who lost €400 million in funding for a gas pipeline because they failed to consider new technologies, such as hydrogen,” Grech argued.

Air Malta may need to layoff more people

Air Malta Executive Chairman David Curmi said that the airline can operate with fewer people. Speaking to the Malta Independent, Curmi spoke about the need for the national airline to reduce losses, start making profits and become more efficient.

The biggest challenge for Air Malta, he said, is to, “without having expectations of great profits,” become sustainable and depend less on its shareholder – the government – or on external help, like the European Commission.

He insisted that the airline cannot have unrealistic expectations and must, over the coming years, focus on nearby markets and core destinations.

Covid-19 Update

A total of 182 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Saturday and Sunday, as another two virus patients died. The victims were a 63-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said. Their deaths bring the number of people who died while infected with COVID-19 to 267. Statistics released by the ministry also showed that 185 people recovered overnight, meaning there were 2,676 known active cases of COVID-19 in Malta as of 12.30pm on Sunday.

CDE News

