Malta News Briefing – Monday 1 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Happy New Year to our readers!

Strategic decisions in favour of families and businesses in year ahead – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that 2024 will see government taking further strategic decisions for the benefit of families and businesses to ensure the next leap forward for our country. In his end of year address, Abela said that 2024 will bring further change in the life of citizens, who can look forward to the year ahead with optimism. He also highlighted Malta’s heightened role in international fora, particularly as a promoter of peace. (TVM)

PN will work to restore quality of life – Grech

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that his party would work to restore Malta’s international reputation while restoring the dignity and quality of life for all in Maltese society. In his last address of 2023, Grech spoke about an ideal economic model that serves everyone and eliminates inequalities. “Our vision is a promise for integrity, to rebuild the faith in institutions that has withered away,” Grech argued. “A new year is an opportunity to better ourselves, to give the best to our loved ones, to Malta and Gozo,” he stated. The PN leader continued by saying that a new year gives aspirations to grow further. (Maltatoday)

Decomposed body found off Qbajjar

The badly decomposed body of a man was found yesterday at sea at Qbajjar, Marsalforn. The body was found in a rocky area, and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were required to extract it and pull it to shore. While the corpse has not yet been identified, two weeks ago a body was reportedly spotted in rough sea, with a police search being unsuccessful. (Times of Malta)

