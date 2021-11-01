Malta News Briefing – Monday 1 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Archbishop Scicluna says political tribalism is a cancer

Archbishop Charles Scicluna railed against “cancer that is tribalism” in his sermon on Sunday to MPs, marking the 100th anniversary of the first session of the legislative assembly and senate meeting. “If there is the cancer of tribalism in parliament, how can society heal from its wounds,” he said.

He said that MPs play an important role in how the country continues to evolve, saying they shoulder the responsibility of representing he people’s “voice and conscious” in the country’s highest institution. “Don’t fall for the temptation to play to the gallery, not even with you adversary. That accessibility is your responsibility to give a good example to the people,” he said. (Maltatoday)

Bernard Grech says PN has concrete plan for the environment

The PN has a concrete plan for the environment, “not a plan for concrete”, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday, taking Labour to task for its tolerance of excessive construction. Grech argued that the PN has been saying for years that our urban landscapes are losing their identity. We were noticing this, but the country was thinking that the economic progresses will increase our welfare; it didn’t,” he said. “We cannot continue nipping the last few open spaces.” (The Malta Independent)

Covid Update

Six new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the health authorities on the last day of October. Nine people have made a recovery, lowering active cases to 215. The authorities said ten people are currently hospitalised, with four of them in ITU.