Malta News Briefing – Monday 10 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Economic growth must rest on everything except construction – Fin Min

Malta must find different solutiosn to grow the economy in a future that “must rest on everything except construction”, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said. In comments to The Times of Malta, Caruana said that this does not mean doing completely away with construction, “but developers have an interest to convince people that the success of the economy is hinging on it”. This is simply not true, the minister said.He was referring to comments by MDA head Michael Stivala who argued for the need for more buildings and less bureaucracy. (Times of Malta)

Deputy PC resigns from FIAU board after photos at Rosianne Cutajar party

Deputy Police Commissioner Ramon Mercieca has resigned from the FIAU board and has been out on sick leave since a photo of him attending Rosianne Cutajar’s baby gender reveal party emerged last month. A spokesperson for the FIAU, responsible for combating money laundering and terrorism funding said that Mercieca’s last day on the board was March 27. (Maltatoday)

Archbishop calls for renewal at Easter

As he celebrated Easter, Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged the faithful to seek renewal, to shed themselves of any arrogance, sins and vices in favour of the pursuit of humility, purity and righteousness. On Sunday morning, the Archbishop led a celebration of the Solemn Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord at the St John’s Co-Cathedral, with the Gospel reading of the day appropriately being John’s account of the discovery of the empty tomb of Jesus. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first