Malta24

Malta News Briefing – Monday 11 December 2023

82 Mins Read
antique cannon on the defensive wall aimed at grand harbor on malta
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN to take legal action to recover “stolen millions”

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and PN MP Adrian Delia have declared their intention to take legal action to recover the “stolen millions” from the hospitals’ agreement, citing the government’s failure to pursue this matter. Their announcement came during a fundraising telethon organized by the Nationalist Party. In February, a court invalidated the privatization agreement overseeing the management of St Luke’s, Karin Grech, and the Gozo General hospitals, citing fraudulent aspects within the contract. Initially awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare, the concession for these hospitals was later assumed by Steward Healthcare in 2018 after acquiring a majority stake in Vitals. (Times of Malta)

Labour strengthens advantage in Maltatoday survey

A MaltaToday survey conducted over the past fortnight reveals the Labour Party strengthening its position ahead of the PN. The survey’s comprehensive results indicate that the PL retains 47.3% support, marking a decrease of 1.7 points compared to November, while the PN stands at 43.1%, down by 2.3 points from the previous month. Despite both parties experiencing a decline in votes compared to the prior month, the rise in support for third parties, notably, has contributed to Labour widening its lead from 3.6 points in November to 4.2 points presently.
Given a projected turnout of 69.8%, this shift would result in a numerical advantage of 10,352 votes, a notable increase from last month’s 8,827 votes.

Malta to explore offshore renewables

Malta remains committed to advancing its offshore renewables strategy within the EEZ area, while exploring the potential for renewable projects closer to the shore. During an event hosted by the Maltese government on the sidelines of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, Minister for Environment, Energy and Enterprise Miriam Dalli emphasized this collaborative effort as the primary message. At this United Nations Climate Change Conference, Minister Dalli highlighted that small island nations face significant short-term risks from climate change and energy supply disruptions. She underscored the unique advantage these nations possess in their agility to shape and implement policies. She argued that leveraging this advantage is crucial to drive the adoption of emerging technologies and steer the transition towards a more sustainable economy. (The Malta Independent)

Once you're here...

  • Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 December 2023

    Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 December 2023

    Cde10th December 2023
    Morning Briefing Malta expresses concern on Irish gambling bill According to the Irish Times, Malta has raised concerns about specific parts of a proposed Irish legislation ...
  • Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9 December 2023

    Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9 December 2023

    Cde9th December 2023
    Morning Briefing Maltese students score below averge in Maths, Reading and Science In the most recent PISA evaluation of 15-year-olds, students in Malta scored below the OEC...
  • Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 December 2023

    Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 December 2023

    Cde8th December 2023
    Morning Briefing Enemalta to fast track new cables proejct Enemalta has announced its intention to expedite a project involving the installation of 70 kilometers of electric...
%d