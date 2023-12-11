Malta News Briefing – Monday 11 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN to take legal action to recover “stolen millions”

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and PN MP Adrian Delia have declared their intention to take legal action to recover the “stolen millions” from the hospitals’ agreement, citing the government’s failure to pursue this matter. Their announcement came during a fundraising telethon organized by the Nationalist Party. In February, a court invalidated the privatization agreement overseeing the management of St Luke’s, Karin Grech, and the Gozo General hospitals, citing fraudulent aspects within the contract. Initially awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare, the concession for these hospitals was later assumed by Steward Healthcare in 2018 after acquiring a majority stake in Vitals. (Times of Malta)

Labour strengthens advantage in Maltatoday survey

A MaltaToday survey conducted over the past fortnight reveals the Labour Party strengthening its position ahead of the PN. The survey’s comprehensive results indicate that the PL retains 47.3% support, marking a decrease of 1.7 points compared to November, while the PN stands at 43.1%, down by 2.3 points from the previous month. Despite both parties experiencing a decline in votes compared to the prior month, the rise in support for third parties, notably, has contributed to Labour widening its lead from 3.6 points in November to 4.2 points presently.

Given a projected turnout of 69.8%, this shift would result in a numerical advantage of 10,352 votes, a notable increase from last month’s 8,827 votes.

Malta to explore offshore renewables

Malta remains committed to advancing its offshore renewables strategy within the EEZ area, while exploring the potential for renewable projects closer to the shore. During an event hosted by the Maltese government on the sidelines of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, Minister for Environment, Energy and Enterprise Miriam Dalli emphasized this collaborative effort as the primary message. At this United Nations Climate Change Conference, Minister Dalli highlighted that small island nations face significant short-term risks from climate change and energy supply disruptions. She underscored the unique advantage these nations possess in their agility to shape and implement policies. She argued that leveraging this advantage is crucial to drive the adoption of emerging technologies and steer the transition towards a more sustainable economy. (The Malta Independent)

