Malta News Briefing – Monday 11 September 2023

Morning Briefing

PN calls for protest on social benefits racket

The Nationalist Party has issued a call for the public to come together in a protest outside Parliament this evening. The PN accused the government of shielding the fraudulent benefits scheme, which they claim originated within the government itself, and from which only the Labour party benefited in the last election. Previously, the party had urged Parliament to convene urgently on Monday for a debate on this scandal. However, the government did not endorse this proposal. (Times of Malta)

Parliament debate after completion of inquiry board – Fearne

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne said that a parliamentary discussion regarding the disability benefits fraud scandal should occur promptly after the inquiry board completes its report. Once the report is ready, it will be promptly published and presented in Parliament. Fearne’s letter to the Speaker of the House, Anglu Farrugia, follows a similar letter sent by PN Leader Bernard Grech earlier on Sunday. Grech had requested an urgent parliamentary session to address the benefits fraud issue. (Maltatoday)

Ryanair promises 3.5m passengers to and from Malta

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, expressed the company’s commitment to making its Malta base a valuable asset to the Maltese economy. He highlighted the significant investment of $600 million in Malta, which will result in the creation of 300 jobs. During a press conference, Ryanair unveiled its upcoming winter schedule to and from Malta. This schedule includes the introduction of a new route to Memmingen, Germany, and an increase in flight frequency on 20 existing routes. The Ryanair boss said that every year Ryanair carries around 3.5 million passengers to and from Malta and that work is being done to increase these numbers.

