Malta News Briefing – Monday 12 July 2021

Vaccination is civic duty – PM

PM Robert Abela said that it was a civic duty to get vaccinated, noting how over 80% had already done so. Speaking on Sunday he said that “employers should convince their employees to take the vaccine. The time taken to return to normality will be extended unless the 20% get vaccinated”. Insisting that Malta was first in the EU to allow access only to fully vaccinated persons, Abela accused PN leader Bernard Grech of putting forward “populist” proposals based on what was being said on social media.

Malta needs new Government – PN

Malta needs a new government – one that would not risk people’s lives and livelihoods, Bernard Grech said. Speaking on radio, Grech said that Labour’s mismanagement allowed the pandemic to raise its head again. “It first allows a crisis, and then manages it – management by crisis. The government is incompetent and does not want to listen to stakeholders. “We need a change, we cannot continue risking our lives and livelihood anymore,” he added. The PN leader added that government had attracted the “wrong” type of tourist in trying to bring over English language students, but at the same time lambasted Government for closing English language schools with students who may be fully vaccinated are now suffering as well.

Malta gets A rating by DBRS

DBRS Ratings has confirmed the Republic of Malta’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency – Issuer Ratings at A (high). At the same time, DBRS Morningstar confirmed the Republic of Malta’s Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency – Issuer Ratings at R-1 (middle). The trend on all ratings is Stable. “The magnitude of the potential economic cost from FATF’s grey-listing for the Maltese economy remains unclear and will depend on firms’ ability to manage the repercussions and the response of international investors to the change in status.” The report bhowever noted that the impact could remain limited if the Maltese authorities provide tangible evidence of the effectiveness of their framework to quell FATF’s concerns.

Covid-19 Update

Coronavirus remained in three digit territory on Sunday, with 101 cases, following 109 on Saturday. With three recoveries, the active case load has now shot up to 457.

