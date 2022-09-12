Malta News Briefing – Monday 12 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN asks for investigation in cancer equipment tender

The PN has raised doubts on a multi-million euro contract for cancer equipment while the government insists it has already been given a clean bill of health. In a letter to the director of contracts, Opposition MPs Adrian Delia and Alex Borg have called for the entire tender process to be passed over to the competent authorities for investigation. The tender was awarded to Technoline Ltd. The Health Ministry insisted that the Public Contracts Review Board, had alreadyh green-lighted the process. Technoline owner Ivan Vassallo has been among those investigated by a magistrate for allegedly being part of a criminal conspiracy in the controversial deal to privatise three state hospitals. (Times of Malta)

Stability and sustainability cornerstones of budget – PM

Stability and sustainability will be the core themes behind the Budget 2023, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday. In an interview on party radio, Abela said that the government will be focused on providing economic peace of mind to businesses, in part by offering price stability through energy subsidies. “If government, in this important moment, decreases financial aid, will it increase or decrease stability? Now is not the moment to take decisions that could instigate economic instability,” he argued. (Maltatoday)

Three bikers, one cyclist suffer injuries in weekend incidents

Three motorcyclists were grievously injured in three separate incidents in the past 24 hours. The incidents took place in Swieqi, San Gwann and Rabat respectively. A 47-year-old man from Ħ’Attard was grievously injured after being involved in a collision in Ta’ Qali. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

14 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday, and the number of active cases stands at 103. (The Malta Independent)

