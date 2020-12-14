Malta News Briefing – Monday 14 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Mario Grech, Charmaine Gauci lead Republic Day honours list

Former Bishop Mario Grech, who was recently made a Cardinal by Pope Francis, was made a Companion of the National Order of Merit in recognition of his contribution in the Catholic Church and to his pastoral work.

He joined three health leaders in being rewarded on Republic Day, with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, virologist Dr. Christopher Barbara, and infectious diseases specialist Dr. Charles Mallia Azzopardi being made Officers of the National Order of Merit.

The ceremony took place at the President’s Palace in Valletta. Eleven members were awarded The National Order of Merit, and seven others the Midalja ghall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

AFM head Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi was also made an Officer of the National Order of Merit. Maestro Paul Abela, Professor Charles Briffa, Anthony Cassar Darien, Professor Stephen Montfort, James Henry Pearsall, and Mons. Joseph Vella Gauci were all made Members of the National Order of Merit.

Opposition leader says vaccine will not ensure normality on its own

Dr Bernard Grech, PN Leader, said that the vaccine on its own is not the solution to the pandemic, taking the Prime Minister to task for insisting that this was the case. “The prime minister is giving us hope that the vaccine on its own will be the solution… however, we have a civic duty to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

“The vaccine on its own will not be the solution and a prime minister who keeps saying so is irresponsible. Yes, the vaccine is a solution, however, only if we all do our part. If I take the vaccine and don’t follow the guidelines, I could harm myself and others. It is the responsibility of all of us to take care of each other,” he warned.

Grech urged people to keep in touch with others, noting that the country was just keeping afloat when faced by economic challenges. He warned Malta could go underwater in the coming months and people needed to look out for each other. Grech also urged a collective sense of remedial to the damaged reputation of the country, suggesting: “we cannot leave it up to labour, the party that led us to the situation we are in, to solve the issue”.



Covid-19 Update

52 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, while three more Covid-19 patients have passed away.

Health authorities said that 90 people meanwhile have recovered from the virus, meaning that the number of active cases now stands at 1,815. Malta has now had a total of 11,153 cases of Covid-19. 9,169 of those have recovered while 169 have died.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...