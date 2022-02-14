Malta News Briefing – Monday 14 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Free IVF medicine until June

Couples undergoing IVF will be receiving a government grant to cover all medicine expenses incurred after January 2022, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced. Government will be refunding expenses relating to IVF medication through a grant for all couples. This scheme is backdated to 1 January, and will remain in place until new medicine arrived in June this year. (Maltatoday)

Calls for investigation on Ministerial visits in classes

The Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo said the presence of two government ministers in a state school does not fall under her remit. She was replying to a complaint by independent candidate Arnold Cassola who asked why environment minister Aaron Farrugia and education minister Clifton Grima were allowed into classrooms and address pupils on a new government scheme. “For two whole years, parents were not allowed in, however, two ministers, who do not have any children at this school, were allowed into the classrooms full of young pupils, during an unofficial electoral campaign,” Cassola wrote in his letter. In view of this response, Cassola asked the Public Health Commissioner to investigate. (Newsbook)

Covid Update

Four people died with Covid-19 on Sunday. Two of the latest victims were women aged 77 and 83 and the other two were men aged 65 and 66. The total number of deaths now stands at 589. 116 new cases were registered on Sunday, while 207 people recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,680. 57 patients at Mater Dei Hospital are Covid positive, four of whom are in the ITU.

via Reuters