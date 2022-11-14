Malta News Briefing – Monday 14 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Neutrality should not mean complicity in injustice – Archbishop

Malta’s neutrality should not mean complicity in injustice and destruction brought about by war, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Sunday. Addressing the congregation at St John’s Co-Cathedral for Remebrance Day, with the highest authorities present, the Archbishop said: “just neutrality should not mean being an accomplice to injustice, arrogance and destruction brought about by war. It is not neutrality, it is complicity.” Mgr Scicluna prayed to the Lord so that he may guide those in power in their decision-making so that they may honour the lives of innocent victims who died at the hand of the will of politicians. (Newsbook)

Financial crimes head resigns

The head of the Financial crimes Unit, Alexandra Mamo has resigned from the post, The Times of Malta reported. Mamo, who is a Deputy Police Commissioner, had been at the helm for a couple of years. While the unit has upped the number of money-laundering prosecutions over the last two years, civil society groups and the Opposition have remained critical about the lack of high-level corruption prosecutions. Mamo was not the first high-profile resignation

with investigator Anthony Scerri and anti-money laundering head Frank Tabone leaving their post. (Times of Malta)

Malta among Med states lamenting migration situation

Malta has joined Italy, Greece and Cyprus in requesting urgent EU action on migration as tensions rise over Italy’s hard-line stance against NGO rescue ships. Italian media have reported that Malta and the other frontline Mediterranean countries joined the initiative taken by Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first