Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 16 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

91% of medical frontliners vaccinated – Fearne

91% of health frontliners have accepted and indeed have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed in Parliament.

Fearne however confirmed that some frontliners have not yet accepted the invitation to be vaccinated, while others have refused due to medical reasons, adding that vaccination remains voluntary and authorities will not be taking any measures with regard to these health workers.

So far, 51,641 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered, of which 16,265 are second doses.

MEA laments quick introduction of right to disconnect

The Malta Employers’ Association has expressed disagreement over the implementation of the right to disconnect in Malta before the directive is transposed by the EU. The employers’ lobby said that with sensitive discussions taking place between social partners at EU level, it would be premature to introduce legislation locally before the directive is issued.

“There are still many aspects of this concept which are nebulous and it would be irresponsible to act before a common denominator for all EU countries is established,” the association said. “Employers’ and workers’ organisations are actively engaged in negotiations through their affiliations in EU social dialogue institutions, so there is no rational reason to rush things locally.”

Car importers decry Brexit impact

Second-hand car importers have announced the setting up of a new trade lobby as they seek to respond to an unprecedented crisis following Brexit.

“If things do not change, our business has no future,” a board member of the association, Ventur Auto Imports Ltd director Keith Grima, said.

The new Malta Car Importers Association will work in conjunction with the Used Cars Importers Association more than half the used cars imported into Malta come from the UK.

“With the Brexit agreement, we now have to pay 10 per cent of duty fees on top of freight cost and 18 per cent VAT on top of the final selling price, plus other expenses in additional certification and documentation which now need to be presented to the authorities, Grima added. The extra costs can raise prices by an estimated 30 per cent per vehicle.

MFSA fines reach record of almost EUR 1m

Malta’s financial regulator issued a record €975,462 in fines in 2020, imposed through 19 different decisions.

According to information tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, the Malta Financial Services Authority levied €2.8 million over the previous decade, with a couple of years (2013 and 2015) during which no fines were issued.

CDE News

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...