Malta News Briefing – Monday 15 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Chamber, Government disagree on price fixing of essential products

The Chamber of Commerce has lamented government pressure on retailers for food price cuts, urging a focus on systematic anti-inflation measures. Prime Minister Abela acknowledged food inflation challenges and pledged government efforts for sector stability. Reports last week had indicated that supermarket owners face up to 15% price reduction pressure amid ongoing inflation, with concerns raised about the government’s approach. The Chamber described the government’s actions as price control that was reminiscent of decades ago when consumer protection came at the expense of consumer choice, and the government controlled the market instead of promoting competition through proper monitoring and regulation. Later on Sunday, Abela said the government would not give up and wanted to ensure that in this sector too it could guarantee stability. Efforts to this end would continue in the coming days and weeks in line with the people’s pleas. (Times of Malta)

Free harbour crossings start today

Commencing Monday, ferry rides in the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett will be complimentary for all Tal-Linja cardholders, with authorities seeking to provide a more advantageous transportation option for the public. This was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday. Presently, there is a regular ferry service operating every 30 minutes between the three cities and Valletta, as well as between the capital city and Sliema. The service extends until midnight in the summer and 7:30 pm in the winter. (Maltatoday)

Reshuffle will enhance Opposition’s effectiveness – Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that the reshuffling of MPs’ responsibilities aims to enhance the effectiveness of the Opposition parliamentary group. Among the key changes, the health portfolio went to Adrian Delia while Darren Carabott was elevated to the position of home affairs spokesperson. Jerome Caruana Cilia took over the economy portfolio, but kept financial services, which he previously shadowed as finance spokesperson, a post now occupied by Graham Bencini.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group