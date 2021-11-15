Malta News Briefing – Monday 15 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

A woman died after succumbing to serious injured in a traffic accident in that took place at around 8.30pm on Xemxija hill. According to Times of Malta a spokesman for the police said the woman was hit by a Mercedes at Xemxija Hill just after 8pm. From first information reports, it appears that four other people were involved in the accident, among them two 14-year-old teenagers.

Grech clarifies abortion comment

Abortion was again on PN leader Bernard Grech’s, arguing that “freedom of thought is sacrosanct” but insisting that no compromises would be done on the subject. AT the same time, he clarified a controverial stance taken earlier during the week, telling The Times of Malta that “when I said that nobody will be allowed to be pro-abortion and remain in PN, what I meant is that nobody will be allowed to campaign for abortion legislation under the PN ticket”.

The opposition leader insisted that what he meant was that he would not tolerate people within the party who publicly campaign for abortion. “This is an issue on which I am not ready to compromise and on which our statute does not even permit compromise.” (Times of Malta)

Alex Dalli suspended on half-pay

Under-fire prison director Colonel Alex Dalli is currently receiving half his salary as part of the terms of his self-suspension, the Independent has revealed. “Mr Dalli is no longer involved in the management and day-to-day running of the Correctional Services Agency,” a Ministry spokesperson told the paper. Dalli suspended himself from his position last week after another inmate took his own life. (Independent.com.mt)

Archbishop urges pro-life stance

Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged politicians to make decisions which are in favour of life if society is to avoid sowing death, the same death and destruction which wars brought about. Delivering his homily during a Mass that marked Remembrance Day, Archbishop Scicluna warned that “War is not the only instrument of death,” arguing that “young people end up sowing the seeds of deaths, instead of promoting life.”

“A lot of young people because they are radicalised, they are brain washed, instead of becoming messengers of life, they turn into instruments of death,” he said. “What a tragedy this is”, he said. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities in Malta reported 32 new coronavirus cases. From the total of 565 cases in Malta 12 patients are hospitalised, two of whom are in intensive care.