Malta News Briefing – Monday 16 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Women dies at construction site

On Sunday, a 64-year-old Paola woman died at a building site in Marsa. The collision occurred around 2.15 p.m. at Triq Azzopardi, according to the police. A medical crew administered first treatment to the woman, who had fallen from a height of about one floor, but she was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman’s presence at the building site was not explained. (Times of Malta)

Archbishop Charles Scicluna calls on parents to accept children as they are

Archbishop Charles Scicluna appealed to parents to accept their children’s sexual orientation, refering to the commandment to “love one another just as I have loved you”. During mass at the Mdina Cathedral, Mgr Scicluna recalled that Tuesday, 17 May marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. He referred to Pope Francis’ words in a recent letter, that “God does not disown any of his children”.

“My appeal to parents is this: accept your children as God the Father has done. Jesus is looking at your children – as he looks at each and every one of us – when he tells us that he is giving us a new commandment to love one another,” the Archbishop said. (Newsbook)

NGO laments Malta ignoring its obligation after Italy takes 58 migrants in

Italy has let in 58 migrants who were denied rescue in Malta’s search and rescue zone on Sunday, NGO Sea Eye has said.

“That Malta refuses to coordinate maritime emergencies and does not respond to calls or emails is an unacceptable state of affairs. The ongoing violations of duty must lead to legal and political consequences,” the rescue NGO said. The NGO added that to say that on 6 May, a distress at sea was reported, with the container ship Berlin Express answering to the call. “Since Malta refused to coordinate the distress at sea in its search and rescue zone, the MRCC Bremen finally stepped in. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

On Sunday, Malta reported 62 new coronavirus infections. The number of known active cases has reduced to 2,323 after 124 recoveries.

According to data provided online by the Superintendence of Public Health, no additional fatalities were reported, leaving the total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 713.