Malta News Briefing – Monday 16 November

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

The Times speaks with the UAE’s ambassador to the European Union Mohamed Abushahab who revealed that the country is engaging with Malta in relation to 17 Black and will share vital information about the once-secret company.

L-Orizzont says that more than 4,500 people have been fined for not wearing facemasks since the rules came into effect a month ago. A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry said that most people are observing the law.

The Independent carries an interview with prostate cancer survivor Jean Cali who urged men to have themselves checked regularly. The entrepreneur said that he was able to detect the cancer early on and take out the risk.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that people deserve responsible and honest politics, accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela of downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus.

The Independent quotes a report by the Environmental and Resources Authority on the Comino redevelopment project, noting ‘localised improvements’ in the proposal. The watchdog also raises concerns about garigue land uptake near Santa Marija bay.

L-Orizzont speaks with Caritas director Anthony Gatt who said that cocaine has become a new way for people to escape from worries. Gatt said that, unlike those who use heroin, cocaine users seek the company of others.

The Times quotes a report which indicates the shifting patterns of crime during the pandemic. While criminal activity such as theft and bodily harm decreased in comparison with last year, there was a rise in crimes perpetrated from homes like domestic violence and cybercrime.

L-Orizzont says that more than 100 people died trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe in three days. The paper reveals plans by Migrant organisation Sea Watch to add another rescue ship to its fleet.

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update

Malta’s Covid-19 death tally edged up to 98 with a 67-year old man passing away on Sunday. The man was first diagnosed with the virus on November 1st and was being treated at the Mater Dei Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Despite the man being pronounced dead on Saturday, a Ministerial statement was only published late Sunday evening.

117 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday. Another 63 patients had recovered during the same timeframe, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,172.

Prime Minister, Opposition Leader speak of change in Sunday sermons

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that the government will continue to reform itself in a bid to keep up with the times. Speaking during a Labour event held in Isla, Abela said that the past eight months have shown how government has not been afraid to change.

The abour leader said that this administration, opposed to previous governments in Malta’s political history, has fared better during the party’s second legislature at the helm of the country’s leadership.

“At the same time, I want to have the biggest youth cabinet in our history, and also the cabinet with the biggest female element in our history. Above all I want the most talented cabinet in or history.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech urged party members and supporters not to be afraid of change and face the world for the sake of future generations. “Let us not be afraid of change, let us not be afraid of becoming stronger, let us peer out of the cave and face the world, let us continue renewing so that we can continue improving,” the PN leader told a political event in Żurrieq on Sunday morning. “Our country is calling us. The people are waiting, and we have a duty towards our children, the future.”

Grech once again took the Prime Minister to task with regards to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, insisting that Abela’s comments back in Summer gave a false impression of the state the pandemic was in, leading people to believe that it was overcome.

“He must stop fooling the public and stop stating that this pandemic is under control, as everything that he says can affect people badly,” Grech stated.

CDE News

