Malta News Briefing – Monday 17 April 2023

Morning Briefing

Land reclamation on the cards – PM

Government is considering land reclamation, PM Robert Abela revealed on Sunday, acknowledging that such projects will inevitably attract criticism.

Addressing Labour’s General Conference, the PM vowed that the government will never allow itself to become paralysed by criticism and withdraw from taking decisions. “It is natural that this will attract criticism and debate. Do not be afraid of criticism. Instead, fear the paralysis that comes when you stop taking decisions to avoid criticism.” The Prime Minister also spoke at length on the current industrial dispute with nurses, insisting that government was offering them “responsible” pay increases, as it had done with other categories of workers. (Times of Malta)

Labour destroyed AirMalta – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech slammed the PL government for “bankrupting” Air Malta in reference to reports that the national airline will be dissolved after summer. He argued that the Prime Minister abandoned the workers and was taking people for a ride, given the airline was still advertising new jobs despite its current predicament. “This is the national airline of our country, your country. They destroyed it because they had no plan except for that to continue pocketing millions,” Grech said. He warned that if Air Malta did not survive, the Maltese, the tourism industry and many ancillary services would suffer. (Maltatoday)

Man in danger after three-vehicle crash

A 29-year-old man is in danger of losing his life after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Birkirkara bypass in the early hours of Sunday. The police said the collision involved a car being driven by a 36-year-old Serbian national from Gżira, a motorcycle being driven by a Pakistani national and a third car being driven by a 33-year-old man from tal-Pietà. (Newsbook)

