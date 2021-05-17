Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Abela slams Opposition for lack of cannabis feedback

PM Robert Abela said that a number of entities had responded to consultation on the reform of the law governing the responsible use of cannabis for recreational purposes, slamming the Opposition for not sharing its views on the matter.

“The Opposition said it was going to consult and discuss, yet no submissions were made on such an important topic”, Abela said.

Abela also revealed the granting of a licence to a Canadian company that will manufacture medicinal cannabis in Malta, with foreign and local investment, which will mean the medicinal product will be used worldwide. The Prime Minister added that there would be more licencing of companies with foreign investment, which will translate into quality work for Maltese workers.

PN defends anti-abortion stance

PN Leader Bernard Grech has underlined his personal and the Party’s stance against the decriminalisation of abortion, saying that the Nationalist Party defends the value of life and that “without life, you have absolutely nothing”. Grech stated that the PN does not support the bill since it believes that life, from conception till death, should be safeguarded.

Acknowledges the challenges faced by women, Grech said that he is ready to listen and help devise solutions. “We have values”, Grech said, “but we will not close our ears to the difficulties of others”.

Covid-19 Update

Two new cases were registered in Malta according to the country’s Health Ministry data release on Sunday. There were 21 recoveries which brought down the number of active cases to 158.

