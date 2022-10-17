Malta News Briefing – Monday 17 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Daphne Caruana Galizia remembered throughout Sunday

Hundreds of people attended a silent gathering remembering the fifth anniversary from the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s children. Her three sons, Paul, Andrew and Matthew were present. Notable attendees included European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and anti-mafia activist Maria Falcone, ex-PN leader Simon Busuttil, MEP David Casa and PN general secretary Michael Piccinino. Later in the evening, Anti-corruption NGO Repubblika held a protest attended by thousands. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Daphne Caruana Galizia was always led by the principle “of doing what is right.” (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Government needs to learn further from Daphne’s murder – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the country should continue to learn from the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia five years ago. Speaking to party activists in Żebbuġ, Abela said that last week’s Court sentence is another step towards justice, with three persons sentenced and another three waiting to stand trial by jury. The PM added that Government as a legislator wanting to send a clear message it wants effective and strong justice, and mentioned a number of reforms carried out during the last two and a half years. (TVM)

Government has learnt nothing from Daphne’s murder – PN’s Grech

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech insisted that the government had yet to learn any lessons from the “traumatic” assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and remained intent on silencing its critics, including journalists. Grech referred to the planned media reform as proof of this. He insisted that the sentencing of the Degiorgio brothers was just a first step towards justice. The Opposition leader insisted that the PN will remain the party to fight for justice and liberty (Newsbook).

